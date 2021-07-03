Record 4.73 lakh people vaccinated in a single day in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

03 July 2021 22:55 IST

Majority were in the 18-44 age group on Saturday

A total of 4,73,654 persons were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. This was the highest single day coverage so far in the State. This took the overall coverage to 1,56,74,439.

Vaccination was held in 2,528 sessions. Of the 4,73,654 persons, majority were in the 18-44 age group — 2,79,123. Apart from them,1,42,269 persons aged 45 to 59 were also vaccinated against COVID-19.

