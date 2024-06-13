Record 2 lakh Olive Ridley hatchlings released into sea from Tamil Nadu coast

Over 2 lakh Olive Ridley sea turtle hatchlings were released into the sea during the nesting season from January to May in Tamil Nadu. This marks the highest number of hatchlings released from Tamil Nadu so far, according to the Forest Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said 53 turtle hatcheries in eight coastal districts were set up this year, an increase from 35 hatcheries set up in 2022-2023. The hatcheries were maintained jointly by volunteers from non-governmental organisations and Forest Department staff.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, said with the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of volunteers who patrolled beaches through nights, the Forest Department collected 2,58,755 turtle eggs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have successfully released 2,15,778 turtle babies on their forever journey in deep oceans (last year it was 1,82,917) This truly is a milestone in our turtle conservation programme as this marked the largest number of turtles ever released,” Ms. Sahu wrote on social media platform X.

As per official data, the highest number of Olive Ridley hatchlings were released from Cuddalore (89,648), Nagapattinam (60,438), and Chennai (38,230) coasts. Across the State, as many as 28,971 turtles were found dead this season.

However, according to turtle conservationists, the number could be higher. The threats to the sea turtles come from trawlers, ghost fishing nets, and debris on the beach. To step up conservation efforts, the State government had installed weather monitoring devices in 10 hatcheries this year. The data collected from these hatcheries will be analysed for further interventions.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Sahu said all hatcheries will be made climate resilient the coming years and the Forest Department will ⁠work closely with local bodies to ensure better management of beach lights, debris and plastic waste. The volunteer network will be expanded, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.