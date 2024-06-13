GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Record 2 lakh Olive Ridley hatchlings released into sea from Tamil Nadu coast

Published - June 13, 2024 11:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Over 2 lakh Olive Ridley sea turtle hatchlings were released into the sea during the nesting season from January to May in Tamil Nadu. This marks the highest number of hatchlings released from Tamil Nadu so far, according to the Forest Department.

Officials said 53 turtle hatcheries in eight coastal districts were set up this year, an increase from 35 hatcheries set up in 2022-2023. The hatcheries were maintained jointly by volunteers from non-governmental organisations and Forest Department staff.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, said with the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of volunteers who patrolled beaches through nights, the Forest Department collected 2,58,755 turtle eggs.

“We have successfully released 2,15,778 turtle babies on their forever journey in deep oceans (last year it was 1,82,917) This truly is a milestone in our turtle conservation programme as this marked the largest number of turtles ever released,” Ms. Sahu wrote on social media platform X

As per official data, the highest number of Olive Ridley hatchlings were released from Cuddalore (89,648), Nagapattinam (60,438), and Chennai (38,230) coasts. Across the State, as many as 28,971 turtles were found dead this season. 

However, according to turtle conservationists, the number could be higher. The threats to the sea turtles come from trawlers, ghost fishing nets, and debris on the beach. To step up conservation efforts, the State government had installed weather monitoring devices in 10 hatcheries this year. The data collected from these hatcheries will be analysed for further interventions. 

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Sahu said all hatcheries will be made climate resilient the coming years and the Forest Department will ⁠work closely with local bodies to ensure better management of beach lights, debris and plastic waste. The volunteer network will be expanded, she said.

Related Topics

wildlife / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.