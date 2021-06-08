Tamil Nadu

Reconstituted SDPC holds meeting

The State Development Policy Council (SDPC), which was recently reconstituted by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, held its first meeting at the Ezhilagam complex in Chennai on Tuesday.

SDPC Vice-Chairperson J. Jeyaranjan chaired the meeting, and it was attended by all members of the panel. The Vice-Chairperson and the new members also called on Mr. Stalin at the Secretariat.

As per the subject allocation, Mr. Jeyaranjan has been allocated agriculture policy and planning, while full-time member R. Srinivasan would be in charge of plan coordination. Details of allocation to part-time members are as follows: M. Vijayabaskar (Education and Employment) and Sulthan Ahmed Ismail (Land Use).

Deenabandu (Rural Development and District Planning), T.R.B. Rajaa (Agriculture Policy and Planning), Mallika Srinivasan (Industries, Power and Transport). J. Amalorpavanathan, G. Sivaraman and Narthaki Nataraj have been allocated Health and Social Welfare.


