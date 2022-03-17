Reconsider reduction in EPF interest rate, says O. Panneerselvam
The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday termed the recent reduction in the interest rate for Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) as a “rude shock” for the workers.
In a statement, he said the members had been expecting reduction to be kept in abeyance and the government was duty bound to fulfill their expectation. Calling upon the Central government to reconsider the reduction in the interest rate, Mr. Panneerselvam urged the DMK government to exert pressure on the Centre in this regard.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.