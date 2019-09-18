Reconsider minimum age for admission to professional courses: HC

The Madras High Court has impressed upon the need for the Centre and State governments, as well as statutory bodies such a Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India and Nursing Council of India, to reconsider the fixation of 17 years as the minimum age for admission into medical, dental, nursing and other courses.

Justice G. Jayachandran said, the minimum age criterion should be revisited at the earliest in view of vast changes taking place in the education system with academically bright students cracking tougher examinations at a young age. Such children’s education should not suffer a break due to the age factor, he added.

“The minimum age criteria fixed decades ago requires reconsideration in view of vast change in education pattern and methodology after introduction of New Education Policy (NEP) and the Right to Education Act. Possibility of bright and brilliant children completing the qualifying examinations few months or days earlier has become more and in future it will be still more.

“Those students cannot be deprived of their right of continuous education because of minimum age prescribed. It is time for the authorities to take a call on this issue at the earliest,” the judge observed while dismissing a writ petition filed by a 16-year-old girl student who was denied a nursing seat.

The petitioner, S. Malathi, of Nagapattinam, who scored 353 out of 600 marks in Plus Two examinations held in April this year, was educationally qualified to be admitted for a bachelor’s course in nursing at a private college. However, she was denied admission since she would be two months short of completing 17 years as on December 31 this year.

Her counsel argued that the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University was not competent to fix the minimum age for admission into nursing in the absence of any instructions from the Nursing Council of India. On the other hand, the university counsel Ilayaraj Kumar contended that the minimum age was fixed only based on the council’s mandate.

After hearing both sides and taking note of a catena of decisions delivered by the Supreme Court as well as the High Court refusing to relax the minimum age for admission in professional courses, the judge held the petitioner would have no choice but to wait for one more year to get admission into a nursing course as per the law in force.