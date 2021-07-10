Reconsider Leoni’s appointment as T.N. Textbook Corporation chief, says Panneerselvam

Chennai

10 July 2021 01:14 IST

OPS accuses Leoni of having the habit of making “uncultured and false” statements

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Friday demanded that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reconsider the appointment of Dindigul I. Leoni as chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam accused Mr. Leoni of having the habit of making “uncultured and false” statements. The appointment will “harm the future of students,” he said, calling upon the Chief Minister to appoint “someone who respects women”.

Meanwhile, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, called upon his party cadre to get ready for polls to rural local bodies in nine districts and elections to urban local bodies across the State.

