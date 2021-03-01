Tamil Nadu

Reconsider ‘all pass’ decision, govt. urged

Holding exams will be in the interest of students, say managements.   | Photo Credit: RAGU R

School managements have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its decision to cancel exams for Classes 9, 10 and 11.

Exams are an important part of schooling, which would benefit students preparing to sit for competitive exams for higher studies, they said at a seminar organised on Saturday to prepare educational institutions for a post-COVID-19 situation.

Nearly 1,300 representatives and principals of various educational institutions took part at a function to felicitate the State government.

Gratitude to govt.

Associations expressed their gratitude to the government for the recognition given to educational institutions constructed before 2011.

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan and BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan were present.

The seminar was organised by the Federation of Association of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, the CBSE Schools Management Association, the Association of Management of Private Schools, the Self-Financed Arts and Science Colleges Association and the All India Self-Financed Technical Educational Institutions Association.

