August 10, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday urged Union and State governments to recognise the Scheduled Tribe community certificate being provided now to the members of the Narikurava community, who were earlier classified as Most Backward Classes (MBC) in the State.

In a statement, he said youngsters from the community, who had appeared for competitive examinations for government jobs a few months ago, had submitted their MBC certificate. Many have qualified written examinations and were awaiting their interviews, he added.

With their inclusion in the ST list, new community certificates showing their ST status were being issued now. He urged the Union and State governments to recognise these new certificates instead of the MBC certificates submitted earlier so that the youngsters become eligible for vacancies reserved for the ST category.

