‘Reclaiming doctor-patient trust imperative’

Noting that one of the challenges confronting the health sector is to get respect for the medical profession, Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi said there was an urgency to resurrect the trust bond between patients and doctors.

Delivering the address at the graduation ceremony of Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore on Monday, he said, “From a profession of service to humanity, we have become a profession of business....I always believe that the profession of a doctor must remain unblemished at all times. The white coat, which remains the doctor’s career-long companion, must remain always spotless.”

Referring to violence against doctors, he said there was a need to understand why this was happening. Twenty years ago, if one was a doctor or linked with the medical profession, he/she was the most respected person in the community, he said, adding: “Much has changed since then. With investigative medicine, privatisation of healthcare and increasing out of pocket expenditure, there has been a deterioration in these values.”

Basic right

He said doctors and society at large need to introspect whether they are going in the right direction. “Should not quality health be the right of every citizen no matter what his caste, creed or socio economic status? Also should not there be respect and protection to those struggling to provide this care in difficult circumstances? We all need to think of a solution to this challenge as it touches on the very fabric and moral values of our society,” he added.

Professor Guleria pointed out that medicine was changing rapidly, and from clinical medicine, there was a rapid move into an era of investigative medicine.

Rather than listening for heart sounds and murmurs, doctors now focus on echocardiography and instead of looking for neurological signs, they read the MRI report.

“Although this era of investigative medicine dramatically provided unimaginable information to us, we have paid the price of not training the young doctors on the clinical skills and in many ways of the art of medicine,” he said.

“That interaction with a patient, those reassuring looks and the examination which made the patient feel satisfied that the doctor was concerned and involved in his care has drastically decreased,” he added.

Increasing costs

With investigative medicine, the cost of care has gone up significantly and this has also affected the doctor-patient relationship, he said.

He noted that there was an acute shortage of medical doctors in the country besides their geographical mal-distribution. He called for strategies to address acute shortages of specialists and super specialists especially for rural health services.

He reminded the students to never stop learning and never forget that medicine is an art and science. A total of 100 undergraduates, 81 post graduates and post doctoral fellowship students received their degrees.