Reception hall, basic amenities to be developed at 250 T.N. police stations

July 25, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The amenities will be set up at the stations at a cost of ₹4 lakh each, an official press release said

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the new police station being set up at Moulivakkam in Chennai | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Tamil Nadu government has granted administrative sanction to set up a reception desk, and other basic amenities at 250 police stations across the State, at a total cost of ₹10 crore.

According to an official release, the government order followed the announcement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly. A waiting hall, drinking water facilities and other infrastructure are to be developed in each of these 250 police stations at a cost of ₹4 lakh each, it said.

