Receive body of remand prisoner, HC tells kin

MADURAI

29 April 2021 21:59 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the family members of Muthu Mano, a remand prisoner who was killed inside Palayamkottai Central Prison, to receive the body and perform the last rites by May 1.

Justice G. Ilangovan passed the order after a mention was made by the State. The State submitted that the family members refused to receive the body of the deceased on the ground that their petition was pending before the court.

Advertising

Advertising

They were insisting that the government should provide compensation and a job to a family member, it was submitted. A proposal was sent to the State recommending a government job to a family member and appropriate compensation.

The court took note of the fact that the Tirunelveli Collector had already sent a letter to the Chief Secretary in this regard. It observed that the move showed that the government was providing help and support to the family.

The father of the deceased, A. Pavanasam, filed a petition before the court seeking a probe into the murder of his son inside the prison by a few inmates. The CB-CID will be investigating the case.