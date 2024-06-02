Rebuilding a flood-ravaged town: Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi, one of the worst-affected districts in the rain-induced floods that ravaged the southern parts of Tamil Nadu on December 17 and 18, 2023, is yet to recover from the extensive damage that it had suffered. Almost all the infrastructure, including roads, rails, bridges, police stations, and hospitals, and essential services, such as street lights and drinking water supply systems, suffered such a massive damage that it would take at least more than a year to set right.

The catastrophe that struck the district a few days before Christmas disoriented residents. In addition to the damage caused to public assets, many families lost their kin, properties, and documents in quick succession that they did not even have enough time to grieve their loss.

According to the official data, of the total 1,80,000 hectares of agricultural land in the district, the crops grown on 1,48,037 hectares had been damaged in 12 blocks — Alwarthirunagiri, Karungulam, Kayathar, Kovilpatti, Ottapidaram, Pudur, Sathankulam, Srivaikuntam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Udangudi, and Vilathikulam.

Insufficient compensation

The State government had allotted ₹95.59 crore for compensating the people for the loss in farming in 10 taluks — Eral, Ettayapuram, Kovilpatti, Ottapidaram, Srivaikuntam, Sathankulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Vilathikulam, and Kayathar. Of this sum, ₹91.04 crore has been disbursed so far, according to an official.

Farmers say they received a bare minimum compensation, compared with what they had lost. S. Saravanaperumal, a resident of Eral who owns 11 acres of land, says the crops that he had lost in the rain were ready for harvest and he had suffered a loss of around ₹3 lakh. “While I need at least ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh to prepare the field for the next cultivation, the ₹26,000 in relief from the government can barely meet my needs,” he adds.

While some farmers, like him, say that they can mortgage jewels or properties to restart farming as the last resort, some others, like Subramanian of Authoor, do not even have such an option. Mr. Subramanian, who has cultivated betel leaves for over 25 years, says his family sold its farmland several years ago, owing to the loss in an unseasonal rain. For more than five years, they have been farming on leased land. He stresses that he is not the only one who has shifted to land lease farming, but several of his acquaintances have gone in for it.

“Now, I have leased a small portion of the 500 acres where the betel leaves are grown. As the betel leaf plants are frail, they were washed away in the rain,” he says. Because of the heavy loss he incurred, he had to stay away from farming for a while and work in a wholesale rice ‘mandi’ at Authoor town. “Since I do not meet the norms set by the government for the relief, I have not even received that minimum amount,” he adds. To make a living and pay up bank loans, he had to work as a daily-wage labourer for a few years, Mr. Subramanian says.

The Authoor betel leaves were recently awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) certification for their uniqueness. This recognition has opened new marketing avenues. But N. Arumugam, another farmer, says, “Since most of our native betel leaves varieties were damaged in the rain, we were forced to go in search of similar varieties in nearby districts. We have never done this before.”

As the Authoor betel leaves possess unique features (large and sharp leaves), the farmers fear that choosing other varieties may affect their uniqueness. “This season, we have got betel leaves varieties from Panjampatti of Dindigul, Andipatti of Theni, and a few from the neighbouring areas of Thoothukudi district,” he adds.

“These unavoidable things have no solutions; the least we can do is to revive the quality of the betel leaves of the area by roping in researchers of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. Still, the farmers whose farms were damaged partially can use their plants to propagate saplings,” suggests an agricultural official.

Struggling to get up

Agaram village in the Srivaikuntam taluk was cut off during the floods. As the narrow approach road breached, the residents were stuck in their homes for more than three days and they could be rescued only after helicopters flew in. Almost five months after the trauma, people have resumed their routine. Many who lost their properties are struggling to restore their lives.

Velaiyammal, 65, who lost her house located near a waterbody, now stays in a 10X10 rented room with her ailing husband and 26-year-old son. Narrating her experience during the rain, she says it had never occurred to her to safeguard documents and objects in her house; she only wanted to save her bedridden husband. Almost all their personal documents were washed away. She realised the gravity of the situation only when officials asked her for documents for providing relief. “Now, without any supporting document to prove my ownership of the house, I am unable to rebuild it. I am sure I will not be eligible for bank loans without documents; so I have petitioned the Collector and the Chief Minister’s Office for fresh documents,” Ms. Velaiyammal adds.

S. Madasamy, 60, and his three-member family from Chairmankovil Street at Eral, were running a hotel and a grocery shop, which was attached to their house built on the bunds of the Thamirabarani river. They lost all their belongings, shop and house to the floods that washed away a part of the bund. He says they had stayed there for more than four decades and were waiting for ‘patta’ from the government, but the floods shattered their dreams. “I was planning to get one of my daughters married after getting the document, but the unprecedented rain destroyed the plan and our life,” he laments. They are also struggling with a massive debt incurred from upgrading their hotel.

M. Paravathy, his wife, says they had to mortgage all their remaining jewels, including her ‘thali’, to pay up a part of their debt. “Bankers still insist that we pay up the interest amount. Without anywhere to go, we have made a makeshift tent on the river’s pathway, near the bund where our house and the shop stood,” she says. “The only amount we received from the government was ₹6,500; thereafter, owing to the issue of land ownership, no other relief was given to us. As the place where our house was located is not renovated yet, we have to stay here, until the river starts flowing again,” she adds.

Orders issued, says Minister

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geeta Jeevan told The Hindu that orders for construction of houses were issued and the process of identifying the beneficiaries is under way. “Only those who have the original documents can claim ₹4 lakh granted for constructing their houses; others who lost their documents in the rain cannot claim the relief. They can apply for their documents and get them from the government before claiming the relief,” she added.

Temporary relief measures were carried out within a month after the rainwater receded. Permanent work such as the desilting of Uppathu Odai and other waterbodies in the district would start on June 10, she said.

The damage to the infrastructure is something that even seasoned officials have never seen in their service. A revenue official says that even the Chennai floods did not cause so much damage. Some of the huge structures like Eral Bridge and Authoor Bridge across the Thamirabarani have been rendered unusable. They are yet to be renovated. A case in point is the Eral police station. As the floodwaters almost submerged the police station, police personnel guarding the building had to seek refuge in nearby houses and under a water tank on the roof of the station. The police hoped to retrieve the lost documents and records from the dedicated online portal or from the details submitted in courts. However, a police officer says that only a part of the recent records were retrieved from the portal, and the older records were not.

The Megnanapuram police station, the Eral taluk office, and the Srivaikuntam government hospital, which suffered a severe damage, have returned to normalcy. But their documents could not be recovered. Doctors of the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital say senior officials helped to repair all the damaged machines in 40 days after the rain stopped. Though some of the damaged electronic devices could not brought back to life, essential equipment were repaired, says a doctor.

Hospital on upper floors

Recalling the inundation of the hospital premises, a senior doctor says that on the basis of the experience, a new hospital building is being constructed on a higher elevation. “We have decided to leave the ground floor for parking and use the remaining floors for the hospital to avoid inundation in future,” the doctor adds.

As climate scientists warn about more rapid changes in the seasons, such unseasonal rainfall should be expected and steps should be taken to prevent a huge loss of lives and properties. To address such issues, a study is planned to identify the underlying problem, taking into account the landscape of the district, as most of the waterbodies which were expected to hold water back breached, leading to massive floods across the district, Collector G. Lakshmipathy says.

“A document we obtained from the Tirunelveli gazette records that during the British era, similar floods had occurred in 1924. The water level at the Maruthur anicut, through which the Thamirabarani enters Thoothukudi district, rose to 87.50 feet above the mean sea level; but in the recent floods, it was four feet more than the 1924 level,” he notes. “Roping in funding agencies like the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, we have restored the breached village roads, but huge structures like bridges take time to be restored,” he adds.

Although people of the district have restarted their lives, the memories of those two days in December last, when the district came to a standstill, evoke fears as the monsoon approaches.

