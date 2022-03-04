Rebellion in DMK over choice of Cuddalore Mayoral candidate, 20 councillors taken to resort near Puducherry

Internal party squabbles came to the fore after the DMK announced R. Sundari, wife of the party’s town secretary Raja as its candidate for the Mayor post.

Hours before the commencement of indirect elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the newly created Cuddalore Corporation on Friday, the DMK suffered a political embarrassment after about 20 councilors, a majority of them belonging to the party were taken by a rebel group to a seaside resort near Puducherry.

Of the 45 wards in the Cuddalore Corporation, the DMK-led front emerged victorious in 34 wards. The DMK’s candidates romped home in 27 wards while its allies, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) emerged victorious in three wards each while the Congress won in one ward.

However, internal party squabbles came to the fore after the DMK announced R. Sundari, wife of the party’s town secretary Raja as its candidate for the Mayor post. The party allotted the Deputy Mayor post to the VCK, which nominated Thamaraiselvan for the post.

Mr. Raja is said to be a confidante of Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam.

Sources in the DMK said there was stiff competition between Ms. Sundari and the DMK’s district treasurer Gunasekaran’s wife Geetha for the post of Mayor.

As the high command announced the candidature of Ms. Sundari, another section of councillors protested and they were whisked away to a seaside resort in Puducherry on Thursday evening.

Sources said the 20 councillors also included one councillor each from the opposition AIADMK and the BJP. The camp of Mr Raja is learnt to have been making all efforts to get the councillors staying in a resort near Puducherry on board to support the official Mayoral candidate.