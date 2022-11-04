Reasons behind Panneerselvam camp’s move of appointing functionaries

ADVERTISEMENT

The camp of AIADMK former coordinator O. Panneerselvam has been appointing office-bearers to various district units, though it does not enjoy the support of the majority of the MLAs and the members of the general council.

A couple of days ago, Mr. Panneerselvam announced functionaries for Tiruvallur (East) and Tiruppur district units of the organisation that he still calls the AIADMK. So far, he has appointed functionaries to 72 organisational districts. “We are having 85 district units, unlike the other camp [led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami] that has 75 district units. We have created more units in Salem and Namakkal districts,” says J.C.D. Prabhakar, former Villivakkam MLA and a prominent face of the Panneerselvam camp.

Asserting that there is no legal bar on his camp making appointments, he contends that the appointments are being made with a view to proving that the camp enjoys the support of “a large number of [AIADMK] workers” and it has got a “well-oiled infrastructure” in place. Also, “we do not want to repeat the mistake that we committed when Mr. Panneerselvam conducted ‘dharma yudham’ (a campaign against the domination of the family of former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala in the affairs of the AIADMK) in early 2017. Then, we did not make appointments at the district level. So, in our negotiations with the Palaniswami camp, we did not bargain for getting our people accommodated in the party positions at the district level.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Panneerselvam, in a statement, referred to reports of outsourcing of certain functions of the Erode Municipal Corporation to a private company. He said the move would affect conservancy and other workers attached to the health and engineering wings. He recalled that a similar measure was taken by Chennai Metrowater a few months ago.

The developments were in “stark contrast” to the electoral promises of the ruling party. The contract workers of government departments, agencies and local bodies feared that they would lose their jobs, he said, appealing to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to give up the policy of outsourcing and regularise the services of the contract workers of the Erode Municipal Corporation.