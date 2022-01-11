Ready to tackle any exigency in Thanjavur: Collector

THANJAVUR

11 January 2022 07:46 IST

A total of 17 areas across the district had been declared as containment zones.

More than 4000 beds have been kept ready to provide treatment to those who might contract the novel coronavirus infection in the anticipated COVID-19 third wave, according to the Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector said that a total of 500 beds have been kept ready for treating the coronavirus, particularly the Omicron virus-infected patients at the Government District Headquarters hospital at Kumbakonam. While 294 beds have been earmarked for Omicron virus-infected patients at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital, Thanjavur, 181 beds have been allocated for treatment of Omicron infection at the other Government hospitals in the district and a total of 1146 beds have been set aside at the private hospitals across the district.

In addition to the beds at the hospitals, 704 beds have been kept ready at the Vallam Corona Care Centre (CCC), 480 at the Pattukottai CCC and 300 at Kumbakonam CCC and 210 beds at the rural primary health centres functioning across the district.

Among the above mentioned 4474 Omicron ward beds, Oxygen support facility had been provided to 1031 beds and intensive care facilities to 284 beds, he added.

Pointing out that out of the 435 persons who have been tested positive for the virus 217 have isolated themselves at their homes, a total of 17 areas across the district had been declared as containment zones.

Meanwhile, the Tiruvarur District Administration has announced that the fines would be imposed on the violators of COVID-19 standard operating procedures in the district as follows: a sum of ₹200 would be collected as fine from those who were found without face masks at the public places, ₹500 would be levied as fine on those tested positive and directed to remain quarantined if they were found violating the restriction, spitting in the open at public places or non-adherence of social distancing at public places would attract a fine of ₹500.

Non-adherence of SoPs at Saloons, Spas, Fitness Centres, Theatres and Commercial Complexes would attract a fine of ₹5000.

Further, the violations of SoPs in the containment zones would also attract a fine of ₹500 if an individual violates the SoPs and ₹5000 for violations such as the functioning of commercial establishments or usage of motorised vehicles, according to an official release.

Commercial establishments functioning in the non-containment zones have been advised to follow the SoPs scrupulously.