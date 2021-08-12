Ready to reopen schools for Classes IX to XII on September 1: Minister

CHENNAI

12 August 2021 01:45 IST

‘It depends on pandemic situation’

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Wednesday that the department was ready to reopen schools for classes IX to XII on September 1, depending on the pandemic situation.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had said that based on the opinion of health experts, we can plan to reopen schools for classes IX to XII in Tamil Nadu. Preliminary work for the same is being carried out and we are prepared to reopen schools from September 1 depending on the situation then,” the Minister said. He also said that they were looking at having 50% of the student strength for senior classes come in shifts, and that Standard Operating Procedures(SoPs) would be drawn up soon.

The Minister also said that most teachers have been vaccinated and that the department was working with the district level officials to ensure that all teachers are vaccinated.

