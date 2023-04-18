ADVERTISEMENT

Ready for legal battle, will demand ₹500 crore plus ₹1 from DMK for defamation: Annamalai

April 18, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday said he was ready for a legal battle with the DMK over the defamation notice issued by the latter over his allegations of corruption against the party and its leaders.

Responding to the notice sent by DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi demanding a compensation of ₹500 crore, Mr. Annamalai said he would also be sending a legal notice for a compensation of ₹500 crore plus ₹1 if the DMK did not explain the “baseless” allegation Mr. Bharathi had made against him and the BJP regarding their involvement in the cheating case centred on Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited.

While the DMK said the ₹500 crore would be donated to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, Mr. Annamalai said he would donate ₹500 crore plus ₹1 to the PM Cares Fund.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He accused Mr. Bharathi of making contradictory remarks in relation to the BJP’s questions regarding the past involvement of DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in one of the companies linked to Noble Steel, with which Chief Minister M.K. Stalin signed an MoU last year for an investment of ₹1,000 crore into Tamil Nadu.

Claiming that the BJP had evidence for its allegation of irregularities in the contract awarded during Phase 1 of the Chennai Metro Rail project in 2010, he said those from the DMK who were involved would soon get notices from the CBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US