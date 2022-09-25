Reader’s Mail - Tirunelveli region

Extend train services

The Railways has issued an order for short termination of Thiruvananthapuram – Silchar weekly Express at Coimbatore. The Tirunelveli- Bilaspur Express starts at 01.15 hours and benefits only passengers in Kerala. So, it can be short terminated at Kochuveli itself. Instead Thiruvananthapuram - Veraval Express and Kochuveli - Shri Ganganagar Express can be extended to Tirunelveli as they connect the outskirts of Mumbai where a large number of people from South Tamil Nadu reside.

B. Siva Kumar,

Nagercoil

Put signboard

The ‘T’ junction where Perumalpuram junction - Reddiyarpatti road meets a road from RC Church has become accident-prone. I request the authorities to put up a signboard in English and Tamil at the eastern side of the junction to caution motorists to go slow.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Unused bus shelters

The modern bus shelters erected Under Smart Cities Mission near Xavier’s College west gate and near District Library in Tirunelveli are not used as city buses still stop opposite the main gate of the college and 100 feet west of the library. The traffic police and transport authorities should instruct the drivers to halt the buses only at the new bus shelters so that people will start using them.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Bus frequency

The government exhibition in Tirunelveli ends at 10 at night. But people leave early as town bus services become scarce as the night progresses. I request the TNSTC to operate more town buses even after the end of exhibition. Moreover, only North Indian chaat items are sold at the exhibition. There must be at least one stall selling dosa and idli.

S. Rajkumar Immanuel,

Palayamkottai

Spare the teachers

This refers to the new report, ‘Do not involve teachers in any work other than teaching.’ Teachers often complain that their services are utilised for various non-teaching work such as enrolment and verification of voters, distribution of Voter ID cards, booth slips to the voters at their doorstep, census enumeration and the like. When there is a general complaint that the standard of education in government schools is not up to the mark, one of the reasons could be that they are absent from their legitimate duties. There are thousands of unemployed youth who can be trained for such duties.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli