Reader’s Mail - Dindigul Region

The Hindu Bureau
September 25, 2022 18:08 IST

No time schedule 

The town bus service of route number 4 (Ramanathapuram to Periyapattinam) serves 15 villages en route, benefiting college and school students, vegetable vendors, daily wagers, masons and office-goers. But the bus operators do not follow any time schedule. After a long absence, three buses will come one after the other. This causes hardship to people. If a timekeeper is posted at Peryiapattinam, he canl ensure order.

 S. Kader Ibrahim,

Periyapattinam

  Repair abattoir

The slaughter house in Paramakudi Municipality is not properly maintained. I request the municipal authorities to set things right so that hygiene can be carried forward to the muton stalls in the town.

V .Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Speed breakers needed

A large number of people used to board buses at old RTO bus stand on Palani-Madurai stretch. Patients also board buses to go to nearby hospitals.   Since there are no speed breakers or zigzag barricades near this bus stop, vehicles ply with high speed non account of which the people find it difficult to cross the stretch. Senior citizens and physically challenged people have to wait for a long time to cross the road.   I request. the authorities to construct speed breakers near the bus stop at the earliest to avert untoward  incidents.

M. Sainithii,

Madurai

