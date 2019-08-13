Read Mahabharata properly, Alagiri tells Rajini

A day after actor Rajinikanth equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with Lord Krishna and Arjuna, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday urged him to read the Mahabharata properly and understand it.

“Rajinikanth is a good man. He does not think of anything bad against anyone. He has an interest in spirituality. Hence, it is very surprising that he made the comparison,” Mr. Alagiri said in a statement. “How can those who snatched away the rights of crores of people be Krishna and Arjuna? Dear Rajinikanth, kindly read the Mahabharata again. Read it properly,” Mr. Alagiri said.

The Congress leader said Mr. Rajinikanth’s statement had led to doubts whether the Tamil superstar had come to the wrong understanding that spirituality was the same as religious sentiment. “Spirituality is not related to religion. It is the belief that there is a force bigger than us, and [is about] following discipline, straightforwardness and a peaceful and happy life based on that belief, and not doing anything that causes harm to others and loving everyone,” Mr. Alagiri said.

“Why didn’t the BJP withdraw the special status given to Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Coorg and seven northeastern States the way it abrogated Article 370 in Kashmir? Isn’t it because Kashmir is a Muslim-majority region?” he asked.

“Does our hero Baasha (referring to Mr. Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film), who raises his voice against injustice, then accept that Amit Shah’s policies are that of one rule for Kashmir and another for the other States with a special status?” he said.

He noted that at least Mr. Rajinikanth said he didn’t know which of the two leaders were Krishna and Arjuna because, according to Mr. Alagiri, they were Saguni and Duryodhana.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan said actors can voice their opinions on the issue. But “one actor is saying everyone is expressing their opinions without knowing anything about Kashmir. One actor quotes Periyar while addressing this issue”, she said, in a veiled reference to actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Mr. Sethupathi had told an Australian journalist that the abrogation of Article 370 without consulting the people of Kashmir was against democratic principles.

“Periyar had said long ago that people should solve their problems. One can’t go into another person’s home and make decisions for them. You can show interest in their lives, but cannot make decisions. Only they know what issues they face,” he had said.