Read books for stress relief: Collector

As many as 41 prized publications of The Hindu group would now be available in the shelves of 100 Government school libraries in Salem as part of the ‘Read Salem’ programme under The Hindu’s Read and Rise initiative.

District Collector Rohini R. Bhajibhakare distributed the collection to Principals of the 100 schools at a function held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Kottai here on Tuesday.

The collection worth ₹ 9 lakh was funded by The Hindu group, Senthil Public School, Saravana Hospital, Vysya Group of Institutions and Jairam Group of Institutions. The district administration and The Hindu group is planning to extend the programme to other Government schools in the district in a phased manner.

Launching the programme, Ms. Rohini requested all school principals to allocate a stipulated time in their schools to read extra-curricular books. “We have set up a library within the District Collectorate and I have advised staff from over 80 departments in the Collectorate to spend some time reading extra-curricular at the library. This would help them to relieve their work stress and feel relaxed,” she said.

Ms. Rohini added, “It is similar for students. Reading extra-curricular books is like an infotainment for them and it would help students to relieve from their stress as well.”

Chief Educational Officer T. Ganesha Moorthy, T. Sundareshan, Chief Education Officer, Senthil Public School, Dr. S Ashok, Managing Director, Saravana hospital and R. Dinesh, Director, Jairam Arts and Science College were also present.