Read Ambedkar’s vows before portraying him as a Hindu saint, says Thirumavalavan

December 12, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday read out the 22 vows that B.R. Ambedkar took on October 14, 1956 along with his wife and supporters when he embraced Buddhism in a bid to make a point about how “appropriating” the trenchant critic of Hinduism for Hindutva is a “lost cause”.

At a meeting in Chennai to protest attempts to ‘saffronise’ the father of Indian Constitution, the Chidambaram MP said the right wing Hindu organisations should read the 19 th vow (of the 22 vows) in which he says that he renounces Hinduism for promoting inequality. Mr. Thirumavalavan said only ‘knaves’ would ask what was wrong in keeping vermilion on his forehead.

“For 65 years, Ambedkar fought against these symbols. For his entire life, he fought to get rid of that identity. One person has written that he lived as a Buddhist for 54 days but lived the rest of his life as a Hindu…asking what is wrong in calling him a Hindu. From his school life to college to the end of his education, he studied about evolution of the caste system, untouchability and how Brahmins began exerting outsized influence in the judiciary, educational institutions and others despite being a numerical minority in the society,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan added, “Ambedkar researched the Shudras deeply and wrote several books, eventually coming to the conclusion that Indian history is an ideological war between Buddhism and Brahminism. Sanathana Dharma is the name given by the Brahmins to Brahminism, Aryanism or Hindutva. Legal code of Sanathana Dharma is called Manu Smriti. Therefore, Dr. Ambedkar said Buddhism fought against Sanathana Dharma and was a hegemonic power across India, and everybody, except Brahmins, were Buddhist.”

He rejected the “right wing” argument that Dr. Ambedkar rejected Christianity and Islam because those religions were ‘foreign’ and embraced Buddhism, which is a ‘branch of Hinduism’. “Please read Riddles of Hinduism written by Dr. Ambedkar. He has written a book called Riddle of Rama and Krishna. Read the vows that he took along with his wife Savitha, who was born as a Brahmin, and lakhs of people during his conversion to Buddhism in October 14, 1956. He said, ‘I will not worship Brahma, Vishnu and Siva’. What would those who portray him as a Hindu saint say now?” he asked.