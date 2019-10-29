Reactions to Sujith Wilson’s death | Sorry to hear about the passing of baby Sujith, says Rahul Gandhi

The body of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, which was retrieved from the abandoned borewell at Nadukattupatti early on Tuesday, was laid to rest at the graveyard in nearby Fathima Pudur shortly after 8 a.m.

Relatives and well-wishers grieved in silence as the funeral prayer service was conducted by the local parish priest of Avarampatti.

The decomposed body of the child was retrieved hours after a foul smell started emanating from the borewell. Since the body was dismembered and decomposed, it was placed in a coffin and brought straight to the graveyard for burial after postmortem at Manapparai GH.

The parents of the child were inconsolable as hundreds of relatives and well wishers from surroundings paid homage at the graveyard.

Although efforts were on to dig an adjacent passage to reach the two-year-old for over 36 hours, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) officials began attempts to lift the boy through the opening of the abandoned borewell at around 1.20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Following the demise of the two-year-old, leaders paid tribute to Sujith.

‘Extend my deep condolences to Sujith’s parents, relatives’

Edappadi K. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled the death of the two-year-old and thanked Ministers and officials who were involved in the rescue. “I extend my deep condolences to Sujith’s parents and relatives,” he said in a statement. It was unfortunate that despite massive rescue operations that went on round-the-clock, the boy could not be saved, the Chief Minister said.

‘Sorry to hear about passing of baby Sujith’

“I’m sorry to hear about the passing of baby Sujith. My condolences to his grieving parents and his family,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

‘Sujith’s loss is not just the family’s loss but the loss of the entire nation’

“Sujith who suffered for the last four days and kept the entire country anxious has attained permanent peace. How do we console his parents? Sujith’s loss is not just the family’s loss but the loss of the entire nation. Sujith will always be remembered in our memories,” DMK leader M.K. Stalin said in a tweet.

‘My condolences to his family’

“It pains me to hear the tragic demise of Sujith. Let his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family,” said actor and politician Rajinikanth.

‘Sad to see the loss of little champ’

"It's very sad to see the loss of little champ Sujith Wilson.. My heartfelt condolences to his family and his relatives,” said Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in a condolence message.

‘No words to console parents, family’

“All of us were highly hopeful that the child will be rescued alive but to see him recovered as a dead body is disheartening. There are no words to console the parents and family members,” Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief T. T. V. Dinakaran tweeted.