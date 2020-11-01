Reach out to govt. school students, CEOs told

Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) across the State have been asked to reach out to government school students who have scored good marks in NEET 2020 to apply for the UG medical admissions.
Officials were informed to encourage students to apply, a day after Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit granted assent to the Bill which provides 7.5% horizontal quota to government school students.
Initial data provided by the school education department when the results of NEET 2020 were announced indicated that 1,633 students from government and government-aided schools had qualified.
Of this, 747 students were from government schools and 886 were from aided schools.
