Tamil Nadu

Reach out to govt. school students, CEOs told

Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) across the State have been asked to reach out to government school students who have scored good marks in NEET 2020 to apply for the UG medical admissions.

Officials were informed to encourage students to apply, a day after Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit granted assent to the Bill which provides 7.5% horizontal quota to government school students.

Initial data provided by the school education department when the results of NEET 2020 were announced indicated that 1,633 students from government and government-aided schools had qualified.

Of this, 747 students were from government schools and 886 were from aided schools.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2020 2:38:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/reach-out-to-govt-school-students-ceos-told/article32994414.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY