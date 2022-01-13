Tamil Nadu

Re-allocation of subjects for Ministers

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to re-allocate certain subjects in the portfolios among Ministers.

The subject ‘Airports’ would be handled by the Industries Minister instead of the Transport Minister.

The subject ‘Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited’ would be handled by the Minister for Minorities’ Welfare and Non Resident Tamils’ Welfare instead of the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister.

The subject ‘Sugars’, so far dealt by the Industries Minister, would be allocated to the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, in addition to the subjects already handled by the latter.


