RDO revokes order banning protests in Chidambaram town

The Chidambaram Revenue Divisional Officer K. Ravi has revoked the prohibitory order clamped under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Chidambaram town. The order issued on Thursday evening banned protests, agitations, or holding any gathering in the town for a period of one month.

The order was issued after political parties and outfits resorted to continuous protests in the temple town, seeking permission for devotees to offer worship from the ‘Kanaga Sabai’ in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple.

Official sources said Mr. Ravi had revoked the order following directions from the District Administration.