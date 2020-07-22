RDO inquiry ordered into police firing near Pudukottai

PUDUKOTTAI

22 July 2020 12:57 IST

A Sub Inspector of Police, Saravanan of K. Pudupatti police station, opened fire in air using his service pistol to quell a clash that broke out between two groups in the village.

The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and Divisional Magistrate, Pudukottai will conduct an inquiry into the police opening fire in air at Posampatti village in the district on Tuesday.

A Sub Inspector of Police, Saravanan of K. Pudupatti police station, opened fire in air using his service pistol to quell a clash that broke out between two groups in the village. In all, 16 persons have been arrested in connection with a clash apparently triggered by a social media post against a village resident.

Advertising

Advertising

The inquiry into the firing will be conducted based on the orders of Collector P. Uma Maheswari and as per Police Standing Orders.

Official sources told The Hindu on July 22 that the RDO M.S. Dhandayuthapani would visit the village on Wednesday and conduct inquiries with the villagers regarding the incident and the circumstances which led to it.

The SI would also be questioned during the course of the probe and a statement obtained from him. The RDO would submit a detailed report after conclusion of inquiry to the District Collector.

Meanwhile, police deployment continued in the village as a precautionary measure.

Z. Annie Vijaya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, told The Hindu that the situation remained normal at Posampatti village.

The K. Pudupatti police has registered a case against the accused under IPC sections including 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) on a complaint from the SI.