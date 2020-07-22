RDO inquiry ordered into police firing near Pudukottai

The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and Divisional Magistrate, Pudukottai will conduct an inquiry into the police opening fire in air at Posampatti village in the district on Tuesday.
A Sub Inspector of Police, Saravanan of K. Pudupatti police station, opened fire in air using his service pistol to quell a clash that broke out between two groups in the village. In all, 16 persons have been arrested in connection with a clash apparently triggered by a social media post against a village resident.
The inquiry into the firing will be conducted based on the orders of Collector P. Uma Maheswari and as per Police Standing Orders.
Official sources told The Hindu on July 22 that the RDO M.S. Dhandayuthapani would visit the village on Wednesday and conduct inquiries with the villagers regarding the incident and the circumstances which led to it.
The SI would also be questioned during the course of the probe and a statement obtained from him. The RDO would submit a detailed report after conclusion of inquiry to the District Collector.
Meanwhile, police deployment continued in the village as a precautionary measure.
Z. Annie Vijaya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, told The Hindu that the situation remained normal at Posampatti village.
The K. Pudupatti police has registered a case against the accused under IPC sections including 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) on a complaint from the SI.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath