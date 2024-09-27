GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBSK doctors subjected to increased surveillance, claims T.N. Medical Officers Association

The doctors attached to Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram were subjected to video calls from persons claiming to be from the National Health Mission, the association alleged

Published - September 27, 2024 12:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA) has raised an issue with the National Health Mission (NHM), Tamil Nadu, that the doctors attached to the School Health Programme (Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram orRBSK) were subjected to extensive monitoring measures, including video calls from persons claiming to be from the NHM.

The association alleged that video calls were being made from private mobile numbers without any prior information, and the callers, who do not disclose their names or credentials but claim to be from the NHM, insist that the doctors join the video call. Doctors were already subjected to biometric attendance and GPS tracking in vehicles, it noted.

Such methods (video calls) only deteriorate the morale of the health professionals, and these actions can be considered a clear violation of personal rights, the TNMOA said in a letter to Mission Director, NHM, Tamil Nadu.

Under the RBSK scheme, each team monitors over 20,000 children every year. Previously, data charges were provided every month for doctors but this was discontinued three years ago. As a result, doctors now use their own data for video calls, numerous online meetings, and to send 24-hour reports through personal WhatsApp accounts, M. Akilan, State secretary, TNMOA, said.

Despite numerous vacant positions remaining unfilled and heavy workload exceeding beyond regular duty hours, doctors continued to support the system with late-hour online meetings and reports after office hours.

The association urged the NHM administration to stop making video calls to doctors, and instead, provide a dedicated smartphone with SIM card and recharge allowance for each team for monitoring purposes. Doctors have the right to refuse to attend video calls on their personal mobile phones, the association said.

Published - September 27, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Related Topics

medical staff / health / Right to Privacy / Chennai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.