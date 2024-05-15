ADVERTISEMENT

Razorpay allows staff to insure siblings, cover HIV, PCOS

Published - May 15, 2024 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Payments firm Razorpay has announced a new employee health insurance policy that will allow staff to include siblings in addition to live-in partners, LGBTQIA+ partners and parents.

The fintech company also extended coverage under the policy to include critical treatments for HIV/AIDS.

Employees could define their own families, encompassing live-in or LGBTQIA+ partners as spouses, and even siblings, the company said in a statement detailing the terms of its new policy. It also incorporates a provision to provide coverage for Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

Chitbhanu Nagri, Senior Vice President of People Operations at Razorpay underscored the fact that the company had perceived a need to reinvent the conventional way of offering health insurance, given that a large number of its employees were significantly younger in age.

