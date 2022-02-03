Ravi meets NSS team that took part in R-Day parade

CHENNAI

03 February 2022 01:22 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi interacted with a contingent of National Social Service (NSS) volunteers, which participated in Republic Day Parade, at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The students shared their experience at the camp with the Governor, an official release from the Raj Bhavan said.

The Governor recalled Swami Vivekananda’s renowned quotes that “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached.” He motivated the youth saying that the country expected more from them to meet the challenges towards progress in the next 25 years.

