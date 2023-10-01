ADVERTISEMENT

Ravi, CM to observe Gandhi’s birth anniversary together 

October 01, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will together pay tributes to a statue of ‘Mahatma’ Gandhi in Chennai on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday. They are scheduled to pay floral tributes to the Gandhi statue installed on the museum campus in Egmore.

The last time they met each other was to receive President Droupadi Murmu and participate in some of her events here in August this year. There have been differences between the Raj Bhavan and the Secretariat on various policies and issues relating to the functioning of the State administration.

The latest difference cropped up over the Governor’s decision to include a nominee of the UGC in the panel for selecting Vice-Chancellors for three State-run universities. 

