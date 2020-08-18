Tamil Nadu

Rationale behind move inexplicable, says TTV

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday came down heavily on the State government for deciding to reopen Tasmac liquor outlets in Chennai from Tuesday.

“At a time when the impact of COVID-19 has not reduced in Chennai, the decision, made without any consideration of the interests of the people, is the worst,” Mr. Dhinakaran said in a statement.

Terming the move “inexplicable”, the AMMK leader contended that it was only after Tasmac outlets reopened in parts of the State, other than Chennai, that cases multiplied there.

He also pointed out that the State government was continuing with the e-pass system, despite the Central government disfavouring it.

