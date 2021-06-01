Ration tokens for June will be distributed from today

CHENNAI

01 June 2021 01:48 IST

Doorstep delivery on till June 4

Tokens for getting essential supplies from ration shops for the month of June would be distributed at the doorsteps of consumers from June 1 to 4, the State government said.

A total of 200 tokens for every ration shop would be accepted per day and the distribution would start from June 5, according to a statement.

However, it said due to the administrative reasons, toor dal would only be distributed from June 7.

The tokens will have a specific day and time when the ration cardholders can collect their share. Consumers can collect them from their ration shops on the specified day and time, including the extra rice announced as part of COVID-19 relief measures, the statement said.

It also insisted that the public strictly observe physical distancing norms while collecting their rations.