In view of Deepavali on October 31, ration shops across Tamil Nadu will function on Sunday (October 27, 2024). An official announcement in this regard was made by Minister for Cooperation KR. Periakaruppan on Thursday. All the 34,774 ration shops, including the 24,610 regular and 10,164 part-time ones, will function on the day.

