Ration card portability from April 1, says Minister

20 March 2020 01:05 IST

Move follows pilot project in two places

The Tamil Nadu government will roll out a ration card portability scheme on April 1, allowing citizens to buy rations from any fair price shop in the State, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Kamaraj announced in the Assembly on Thursday.

Mr. Kamaraj said that following a pilot project that was undertaken in two places, the government was now ready to roll out the scheme in the State.

Building projects

The Minister also announced that the government will construct its own buildings at 18 places for storing nearly 41,500 metric tonnes of produce procured by the department at a cost of ₹62.25 crore, with the aim of reducing its dependence on rented premises.

Minister for Co-operation Sellur K. Raju announced that the government will set up 19 new branches of 10 central co-operative banks and expand its services at a cost of ₹3.26 crore.

He also announced various infrastructure projects for the Co-operation Department.