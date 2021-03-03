Tamil Nadu

Rath yatra permitted with restrictions

The State on Wednesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that it has granted permission for the rath yatra in Madurai to collect funds for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, U.P. It was submitted that permission was granted for three days with reasonable restrictions.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi was informed by the State that the rath yatra would be permitted in the time slots of 9 a.m to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. from March 4 to 6.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the State against a Single Bench order that had permitted the conduct of the rath yatra. The Madurai district convenor of Sri Rama Jenma Boomi Theertha Kshethra Trust N. Selva Kumar had sought the permission. Taking note of the submissions, the court closed the appeal preferred by the State.

