Rasipuram murder: CM announces cash reward for policemen, public

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced reward for the police personnel and public who suffered injuries while apprehending a murder accused near Rasipuram here.

Recently, an elderly woman named Dhanammal was murdered by Samuel, a repeat offender. He slit her throat and poured acid on her. After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and tried to nab the accused with help of people there.

Acid burns

During the effort, special sub-inspector Murugandham and head constable Karthikeyan suffered acid burns and 13 persons sustained minor injuries.

Appreciating the bravery and commitment of the policemen, Mr. Palaniswami said in a release that the government would take care of their medical expenses and ordered a reward of ₹ 1 lakh each to the policemen. The 13 injured would get ₹ 25,000 each.