Rasipuram murder: CM announces cash reward for policemen, public

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced reward for the police personnel and public who suffered injuries while apprehending a murder accused near Rasipuram here.
Recently, an elderly woman named Dhanammal was murdered by Samuel, a repeat offender. He slit her throat and poured acid on her. After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and tried to nab the accused with help of people there.
Acid burns
During the effort, special sub-inspector Murugandham and head constable Karthikeyan suffered acid burns and 13 persons sustained minor injuries.
Appreciating the bravery and commitment of the policemen, Mr. Palaniswami said in a release that the government would take care of their medical expenses and ordered a reward of ₹ 1 lakh each to the policemen. The 13 injured would get ₹ 25,000 each.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.