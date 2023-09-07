Rashmi Zagade named Chennai Collector

September 07, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers on Thursday, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade was named Chennai Collector, replacing incumbent M. Aruna, who has been posted as Collector of the Nilgiris.

A G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena posted R. Nanthagopal as Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research. S.P. Amrith has been posted as Joint Commissioner of Land Administration.

Senior IAS officer Hanish Chabbra is set to assume office as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

Chitra Vijayan is set to take over as Chief Operating Officer of the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project. She will also function as Project Director, Tamil Nadu Women Employment and Safety Programme.