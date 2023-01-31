Rare winter depression may bring isolated heavy rain over southern and delta districts on Wednesday

January 31, 2023 04:52 am | Updated 04:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The rare winter depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring isolated heavy rain over southern and delta districts on February 1.

Though it may not touch the Tamil Nadu coast, the system will bring rain over the State till February 3. On Wednesday, Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts may experience isolated heavy rain.

The Regional Meteorological Centre said the depression over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move westnorthwestwards till Tuesday evening. The system would recurve southwestwards and cross Sri Lankan coast by Wednesday forenoon.

The system, which is considered to be a rare phenomenon during January and February, will bring fairly widespread rains over south Tamil Nadu and isolated light rain in northern region on Wednesday. Many places in the State may continue to receive light to moderate rains on Thursday. Rain may begin to dip from Friday.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the weather system in the lower latitude was likely to move east to west direction. There is another westerly trough in the middle level. The interaction of the easterly and westerly systems will trigger rain.

Noting that such intense weather systems formed less frequently compared to weather disturbances during other seasons, he said it was rare during the second half of January and February. The severe cyclonic storm formed at a lower latitude in February 1987, he said.

On Monday, places like Chennai experienced overcast sky and light rain during the day. The RMC has predicted light rain in some areas till Wednesday and a maximum temperature around 30-31 degrees Celsius.

Y.E.A. Raj, retired Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, said the intertropical convergence zone, which is convergence of northeasterly and westerly winds close to equator, usually remain dormant. When it moves in northerly direction, it may spin off a weather system. Sometimes, favourable factors, including easterlies, would trigger mild weather disturbances during winter.

Bay of Bengal had churned out nine weather systems as depressions or cyclones in the last 50 years in January and February since 1971. However, none of them had crossed Tamil Nadu coast.

He said northeast monsoon withdrawal had a standard deviation of 13-14 days that led to spillover of rains during January. However, it has extended till January-end during some years. In 2016-17, coastal parts received good rainspell between January 26 and 28. Places like Pamban received heavy rains of 13.1 cm on January 28, 2017.