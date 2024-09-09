ADVERTISEMENT

Rare sighting of Atlas moth in Kalvarayan Hills in T.N.

Published - September 09, 2024 05:25 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

S. Prasad

The Atlas moth, considered to be one of the largest moth species in the world, was spotted by Keethi Selvaraj, a birdwatcher, in Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Atlas moth (Attacus atlas), endemic to South East Asia and considered to be one of the largest moths in the world, was spotted by a birdwatcher in Kalvarayan Hills in the Eastern Ghats recently.

Though the moth has been previously sighted in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts in the Western Ghats, this is said to be the first sighting of the species in Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district.

Keerthi Selvaraj, a bird enthusiast and the founder of Kuyili (Hope for Birds), a Kallakurichi-based environmental conservation organisation, spotted the moth during a nature walk in Kalvarayan Hills on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

“I noticed a large moth with a massive wingspan and snake head-like wing patterns seated on a thicket in the hills. It was a rare encounter in the region. Despite its large size, it is not easy to sight as it ventures out in the night,“ she said.

Ms. Keerthi immediately photographed the moth and shared the image with members of the Pondicherry Butterfly Association, who confirmed it to be the Atlas moth.

According to N. Surendiran, a butterfly expert and member of the Pondicherry Butterfly Association, “The Atlas moth, with a wingspan ranging from 140-160 cm, is one of the largest moths found in India. These moths are typically found at 500-3,000 feet above sea level in tropical dry forests. They rest during the day and remain active at night. The moths have a distinctive wing pattern that resembles a snake skin, a natural defence mechanism that helps them ward off predators. Moths are potential indicators of ecosystem health and changes.”

Ms. Keerthi said the rare sighting of the Atlas moth serves as a reminder of the rich biodiversity prevalent in Kalvarayan Hills. This sighting has further reinforced the urgency to protect these fragile ecosystems to ensure that different species continue to flourish.

