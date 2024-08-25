Rare granite idol unearthed near Cheyyar

A group of residents of Mathur village near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai unearthed a granite Amman idol, around 300 years old, when they were digging a trench to lay foundation to construct compound wall around the existing burial ground in the village.

Residents said that around 11 a.m. when a group of residents were digging a trench, they hit an object at a depth of five feet. They removed sand around the area and found a granite idol. The idol is around 2 ft in height and 1.5 ft wide. They also discovered a small bronze sword with a handle. The sword contains intricate carvings on it.

“Archaeologists will trace its original history and carving on the sword. The idol will be around 300 years old. The objects to be kept for public worship should be decided by the Collector,” said S. Tulasiraman, tahsildar (Vembakkam). After the discovery, residents alerted revenue officials, the village administrative officer and the police. The idol was formally handed over to Mr. Tulasiraman.

Officials said that under the Indian Treasure Trove Act 1878, anything found below one foot belongs to the government. As per norms, such treasure should be handed over to the district treasury. The Amman idol, archaeologists said, belonged to the later Vijayanagara era because it was during that period that the region witnessed more temple-related construction activities.

As per tradition, seven goddess mothers will be worshipped at a temple built in each village on its outskirts since early Pallavas in 7th-8th centuries. These mother goddesses were considered as protectors of the village from famine, floods, war and enemies.

Locals said that there was an ancient temple near the bund of the lake many years ago. Over the years, the temple was in ruins. The discovered idol might be one of the deities worshipped in the temple years ago, they said.

Archaeologists said the deity in a seated posture had a small sword on her right arm whereas the left arm in which she had a lotus, was slightly damaged. Officials said that the idol can be displayed in the district museum in Tiruvannamalai based on a request from museum officials to the Collector.

