Rapid PCR test fee slashed at airport

Charges for rapid PCR test fixed at ₹2,900 and RT-PCR test at ₹600

The Chennai airport has slashed the prices of Rapid PCR and RT-PCR tests “by foregoing its revenue share”. The new rates were effective from Tuesday. A senior official of the airport said Hindlabs, which was charging ₹3,400 for a Rapid PCR test will now collect ₹2,900. Similarly, the rate for RT-PCR test has been slashed by ₹100 to ₹600 per test.

Earlier, the airport authorities had advised all passengers arriving from the “at-risk” countries to pre-book their slots online for both the tests to help reduce screening time at the counter.