GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rapid Global Business Solutions Inc. to invest ₹100 crore in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who has completed his trip to the US, is scheduled to return to Chennai on Saturday

Published - September 13, 2024 02:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin leaves for Chennai from the United States on the morning of Friday (IST), September 13, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin leaves for Chennai from the United States on the morning of Friday (IST), September 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: X/@mkstalin

Rapid Global Business Solutions, Inc. (RGBSI), an American company, is set to establish an advanced electronics and telematics manufacturing unit at Hosur in Tamil Nadu with an investment of ₹100 crore.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chicago in the United States on Thursday (Friday morning IST), an official release from the State government said.

RGBSI provides workforce management, engineering, quality lifecycle management, and IT solutions to various industries. It also offers advanced electronics and technological solutions to multiple sectors.

Caterpillar Inc. to expand its units in Tamil Nadu with an investment of ₹500 crore

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa, RGBSI chairman and chief executive officer Nanua Singh, chairman and chief officer Ravi Kumar, and other senior officials were present when the MoU was signed and exchanged.

Stalin leaves for Chennai

Mr. Stalin, who has been in the US since the last week of August for investment proposals, completed his trip and left for Chennai on Thursday (Friday morning IST). Official sources said that he and the delegation he led from Tamil Nadu are scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Saturday morning IST.

During Mr. Stalin’s visit to the US, Memoranda of Understanding for investments to the tune of over ₹7,500 crore were signed with 17 companies.

Ford Motors to re-enter Tamil Nadu

Published - September 13, 2024 02:47 pm IST

Related Topics

investments / business (general) / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.