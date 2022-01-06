Rape and murder accused detained under Goondas Act

Villupuram Collector D. Mohan on Wednesday ordered the detention of G. Kavidas of Ottanandhal village, who was arrested recently on charges of raping and murdering an elderly woman and her daughter, under the Goondas Act. The accused, a JCB driver, had confessed to the police of murdering the two women. He sexually assaulted the corpses and took away the jewellery. The police said the accused was involved in four other murder cases. All his victims were women and they were targeted when they were alone at home. A special team of the Villupuram police arrested and remanded him in custody on December 8.

Acting on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, the Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act.