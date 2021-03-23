‘Ranipet will get a medical college if the AIADMK wins’

CM has been fulfilling all of PMK’s requests: Anbumani

Ranipet will get a medical college if the AIADMK candidate in the constituency is voted to power, said PMK Youth Wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday.

He was campaigning for AIADMK candidate S.M. Sukumar in Ranipet on Monday evening. Cadres from AIADMK, BJP, PMK and other alliance parties gathered around the campaign vehicles of Mr. Ramadoss and Mr. Sukumar.

“I am promising this on behalf of Mr. Sukumar. It is very essential,” said Mr. Ramadoss. He said that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had been fulfilling all the requests made by PMK.

“A 40-year-old request of PMK founder S. Ramadoss, to provide 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars in education and employment was fulfilled by him. Similar reservations will be provided to all backward communities separately. We will get it done,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister also fulfilled a request by the PMK founder to get a separate Ranipet district.

“Now, we are at an important juncture. We need to ensure that Mr. Palaniswamy, from an ordinary farmer's family, should win over DMK candidate M.K. Stalin, who is a businessman,” he said. “If the DMK comes to power, crime will increase. I am sure even DMK cadres will vote for us. This is because they never get a chance to climb up the ladder. Besides Mr. Stalin relies on political strategist Prashant Kishor to win the election, but we rely on you (the public),” he said.

Mr. Sukumar promised that he would work for the welfare of the public if he is voted to power.