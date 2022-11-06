Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai log one new COVID-19 case each

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
November 06, 2022 20:21 IST

There were no new COVID-19 infections in Vellore and Tirupattur districts on Sunday. Ranipet reported one fresh infection, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,727. In Tiruvannamalai, one fresh case has been reported, pushing up the total number of cases in the district to 68,523. Out of this, 67,831 cases have been discharged, and the number of active ones stands at seven.

