Ranipet, Tirupattur get District Registrar Office

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates facilities through video conferencing

After three years of its formation, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts have finally got separate district registrar offices with the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating these facilities through video conferencing on Tuesday. The two districts were bifurcated from Vellore in 2019. Officials said that the new district registrar office in Ranipet would function from its own building in Shankar Nagar. Earlier, the office was functioning from a rented premises in Walajah, a nearby town. People from more than a dozen adjoining villages, including Thenkal, Karai, Manthangal, Thandalam, Pinchi, Maruthapakkam, Kathirikuppam, Mukundarayapuram, Sikkarayapuram, Vaanabadi, Chettithangal, Lalapettai and Maniyampattu, would benefit from the facility. The new joint registrar office would also function from the same premises covering Ranipet, Walajah, Kalavai, Sholinghur, Arakkonam, Kaveripakkam and Nemili taluks in the district. “ Basic facilities like water taps, toilets and adequate seating arrangements with social distancing norms have also been created on the new premises,” said D. Bhaskara Pandian, Collector (Ranipet). In Tirupattur, the new district registrar office has come up in Srinivasa Nagar near Rettamalai in Tirupattur town covering all 36 wards in Tirupattur municipality and adjoining 12 villages including Kurusilapattu, Thathavalli, Madapalli and Kudapattu. Public grievance meeting would be held every Monday at the new office, officials said. Through an online facility, applicants can get documents like encumbrance certificates (EC), marriage certificates, stamps, circulars, society registrations and chit documents. Further, applicants can also download public utility forms such as sale deeds and power of attorney documents. The new offices have a large visitors hall, separate cabins for registrar, office and Internet works, officials said.