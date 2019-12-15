Ranipet SP office inaugurated

The Superintendent of Police office for the newly-created Ranipet district will start functioning from a municipal building on Railway Station Road.

The district was created after being trifurcated from Vellore district and A. Myilvaganan was appointed Superintendent of Police.

“As the establishment of an office space was on ‘search’ level and it would take time to create new space for Superintendent of Police office, it was decided to occupy the space in the municipal building,” said a police official.

Ever since the announcement of Tirupattur and Ranipet districts being trifurcated from Vellore district, police officials as well as revenue officials were on the lookout for a building to accommodate all government offices under one roof.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Vellore Range) N. Kamini lit the traditional lamp on Sunday, inaugurating the new office space for the Superintendent of Police.

Vellore Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar and other police officials took part in the function.

The newly constituted Ranipet district has a population of about 12 lakh and includes two police sub divisions of Ranipet and Arakkonam have 22 police stations under its jurisdiction.

The Ranipet police district covers Kaveripakkam, Sholingur, Nemili, Thakkolam, Bhanavaram, Walajahpet, Rathnagiri, Melpadi and SIPCOT areas.